Midsomer Murders: where is Daniel Casey now? 

We have been loving taking a little trip down memory lane with ITV1 replaying some of Midsomer Murders' finest episodes, but what has Daniel Casey, the actor who played Gavin Troy, been up to since leaving the show?

Gavin was DCI Tom Barnaby's loyal companion up until season seven, and also returned to the show for a cameo appearance in season 11 to attend the wedding of Tom's daughter, Cully.

Besides his days in the county of Midsomer, the star has made a name for himself in soaps, and has appeared in EastEnders as Tom Bailey, and as Terry in Emmerdale from 2018. He has also appeared in Steel Rivers Blues, Silent Witness and The Bill.

Chatting about the good old days on the murder mystery drama to Saga magazine, he said: "I had a fantastic time. John [Nettles] and I got on really well, from the first day really.

Daniel in Coronation Street

"The first scene we shot, we had to drive up in a car outside a murder scene, stop, get out, have a bit of a chat and walk in the house. I drove up, I stopped, I got out, said my line... and all I could hear was shouting from inside the car. I’d parked about an inch from a wall and John couldn’t open the door. He was saying ‘ambitious little swine, isn’t he?!'"

Addressing his decision to leave the show, he explained: "I was just aware I didn’t want to stay with the same thing for too long and I wanted to branch out."

Daniel worked alongside John Nettles

John Nettles also left the show in 2011, and said at the time: "I suddenly realised that I'm going to be the oldest detective in the business now that David Jason has thrown off the mantle. But it was a very difficult decision to make. I'll have been doing Midsomer Murders for 14 years by the time Barnaby leaves... It's always wise to leave people wanting more, rather than be booed off the stage because you bored them."

