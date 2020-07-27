Viewers have same reaction to A Suitable Boy - including Fern Britton! The new series is based in 1950s India

Plenty of viewers tuned in to watch BBC's new drama A Suitable Boy on Sunday night. Based on the 1993 novel of the same name, the story follows Lata Mehra, a university student in India who wants to make her own way in life, while her mother is obsessed that she meet a 'suitable boy'.

While fans and critics alike were hugely complimentary about the series, some people took to Twitter to in the episode, suggesting it was too slow. One person wrote: "Quite slow, but holding promise. I persevered and I think it will pick up. I do think the characters could’ve done with a bit more introduction," while another added: "I was really looking forward to it as I love anything set in India, the scenery the culture etc. I lasted [ten] minutes I'm afraid. Soooooo slow. Shame."

However, others defended the opening episode, with one writing: "Don't get why everyone's hating on #ASuitableBoy - yes it's not the fastest paced thing out there but if you want fast-paced might I suggest that an adaptation of a very long family saga might not be the best thing to watch?"

Aside from some viewers struggling with the pacing, the episode was generally very well received, with one fan writing: "Enjoyed it very much. It will be a colourful watch the costumes are beautiful the actors excellent and the history of partition will be an interesting lesson. Enjoy when you get a chance."

Fern Britton also voiced her excitement about watching the new series, tweeting: "I am really looking forward to #ASuitableBoy starting on @BBCONE tomorrow. I love India and have always wanted a beautiful sari and I have a soft spot for men in turbans. So dashing."