Netflix fans all saying the same thing about season three of Good Girls The third season of the comedy-drama dropped earlier this month

Fans were more than thrilled when Netflix dropped season three of NBC comedy-drama Good Girls on the streaming platform earlier this month. The American show, which stars Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta, has proved so popular with viewers that many have already binged the 11 episodes and fans are desperate for a fourth instalment.

MORE: Why you will never see Grand Designs star Kevin McCloud's own house

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix release teaser for Snowpiercer series two

Taking to social media, plenty of viewers were keen to express their praise at the brand new season. One person wrote: "Well, I binge-watched season 3 of Good Girls and AGAIN it stressed me out so much. Can't wait for Season 4 #GoodGirls #Netflix." Another tweeted: "I hope we will be getting a #GoodGirls season 4 after that ending! #goodgirlsseason3 #GoodGirls3 #Netflix."

MORE: Emmy Awards' 6 most nominated shows - have you watched them all?

Season three of the comedy drama landed on Netflix earlier this month

A third fan of the show wrote a lengthy review of the new episodes: "Finished Season 3 of utterly fantastic @NBCGoodGirls with the charming Christina Hendricks, the truly adorable @maebirdwing & @unfoRETTAble in a @netflix binge over a couple of sittings, and now don't know what to do with my time. So glad to hear there will be a Season 4 #GoodGirls."

NBC confirmed the show would return for season four

Fortunately for fans, Good Girls has already been renewed for a fourth season! The show's creator and producers at NBC took to social media to share a Zoom call they were having with the cast, announcing the exciting news that the comedy would return. The show's creator wrote: "This is official, we can't wait to make more! We are just so incredibly grateful you guys have been such amazing supporters from day one. We're so happy and congratulations everybody!"

However, it's not yet known when the fourth season will arrive due to restrictions surrounding filming in America thanks to the coronavirus. The comedy drama follows the lives of three suburban mums who find themselves becoming criminal masterminds when they decide to rob a supermarket to make their ends meet. Unsurprisingly, however, the trio of mums-turned-robbers soon find out their heist hasn't gone as smoothly as planned.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.