Emmy Awards' 6 most nominated shows - have you watched them all? 

The Emmy Award nominations are here and after a pretty insane year, we are so excited to celebrated some of the key shows that helped us through the long lockdown! While shows like The Good Place, Dead to Me, This is Us, The Morning Show and The Handmaid's Tale all received a nod, there were six key TV shows that walked away with the most nominations - but have you watched them all? See the list here...

The Watchmen - 26 nominations

The show received 26 nominations including Outstanding limited series, Best Actor for Jeremy Irons and Best Actress for Regina King, but what is it about? The HBO superhero show is set 34 years after the comic book series of the same name, and the synopsis reads: "The nine-episode first season is set in a fictional Tulsa, OK, three years after a coordinated white supremacist attack on police and their families, which became known as the White Night. Following the attack, police officers now wear yellow bandanas to protect their identities, while The Seventh Kavalry, the group behind the attack, don black and white 'Rorschach' masks and have been forced into the shadows.

"Bonded by this tragic event are detective Angela Abar and Tulsa Police Chief Judd Crawford, who work together to investigate a police shooting that raises the spectre of a newly emboldened Seventh Kavalry." The show is available to watch on Sky and NOW TV.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - 20 nominations

This Amazon Prime Video comedy series always does well during award season, and series three has been no different! The story follows Miriam Maisel, a happy-go-lucky 1950s housewife whose life is turned upside-down when her husband leaves her, and she pursues a career in stand-up comedy. Season three follows Miriam as she begins to experience a taste of success after being invited to tour with singer Shy Baldwin. With her manager Susie in tow, the pair begin to finally climb to the top.

Succession - 18 nominations

Nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, Best Actor for Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox, and Best Supporting Actor for Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen, Succession is at the top of its game right now. For those who have yet to watch the show, which is available on Sky and NOW TV, the story follows the incredibly wealthy Roy family as the patriarch, Logan, decides which of his equally terrible (in their own ways) four children will take over his company.

Ozark - 18 nominations

With Emmy noms for Laura Linney and Jason Bateman, Ozark has stormed ahead this year. The series follows a married couple who relocate to the Ozarks after being involved in a money-laundering scheme that went very wrong. Head over to Netflix and enjoy a binge-watch to find out more!

The Mandalorian - 15 nominations

Are all 15 nominations for Baby Yoda? They should be, he deserves them. This Star War spin-off takes place in-between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, and follows a famed Mandalorian bounty hunter as he becomes duty-bound to protect a mysterious (and extremely cute) creature who is desperately wanted by the remnants of the Empire. Available on Disney+.

Schitt's Creek - 15 nominations

We are delighted that the sixth and final season of Schitt's Creek has received all of the love and attention it deserves. The Netflix series follows a very wealthy family who are left penniless and forced to move to a town that they once bought as a joke, and eventually finding their place there. It is a hilarious, sweet show, and Catherine O'Hara deserves all the awards for her turn as the scene-stealing Moira Rose, especially since her favourite season is 'awards'!