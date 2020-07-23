Fans have one complaint about Netflix's Down to Earth with Zac Efron Have you watched the Netflix series?

Zac Efron's new Netflix series, Down to Earth, has been the topic of TV conversation ever since it landed on the streaming platform earlier this month. The eight-part series sees the actor explore different counties around the world and their sustainable ways to live. But while most viewers have been singing the programme's praises for raising awareness on the importance of eco-friendly living, there are some viewers that have just one complaint.

WATCH: Down to Earth with Zac Efron - Official Trailer

Taking to social media, many expressed their frustration at how the show seemingly demonstrates how "behind" the Unites States is regarding sustainable living, something Zac addresses in the series himself. One person wrote on Twitter: "If you want to be more depressed about how far behind we are in America watch #DownToEarth on Netflix."

Zac's new show sees him travel around the world to explore sustainable living

Sharing a similar sentiment, a second person wrote: "Zac Efron's new series is basically about how everywhere is better than America. I hate it here #DownToEarth," while a third person said: "America is absolutely not the greatest country in the world. How are we so [expletive] behind everyone else? #DownToEarth."

Meanwhile, others see the High School Musical star's adventure around the world as a benefit to raising awareness on how other countries can do better. One person wrote: "Just finished #DownToEarth you seriously need to watch this it will open your eyes to so much that you don't see around the world. It's made me re-think everything my mind has been blown away, amazing watch!"

The actor explores countries such as Iceland, Paris and more

Other viewers couldn't resist gushing about the Hairspray star himself as well as the series content. One person wrote: "If you love learning about nature and sustainability while looking at Zac Efron's beautiful face, might I recommend Down to Earth with Zac Efron," while a second person said: "Highly recommend Down to Earth with Zac Efron on Netflix. Learning about earth and sustainability practices AND getting to see Zac Efron throughout. Win win.

