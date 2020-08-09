Could Sanditon be renewed for season two after cancellation? Get the details Are you a fan of the Jane Austen period drama?

Sanditon viewers were hugely disappointed when the series, which is currently being played again on ITV3, was cancelled back in 2019. However, fans of the Jane Austen adaptation have been campaigning for season two to be made over the past few months - and it looks like Amazon Prime Video have listened!

READ: Did you spot this royal family member in Sanditon?

The streaming service tweeted to ask about "making a case" for season two back in July, writing: "#SaveSanditon Squad, we hear you and we’re doing what we can. Please could you retweet this to let us know how many of you there are so we can make a case for a new season? P.S. Don’t use multiple accounts or we’ll get in trouble."

Would you like to see the show renewed for season two?

While Amazon Prime Video has yet to update fans on whether they are planning to renew the show, and it is understood that the post was a light-hearted message to fans, the tweet went on to receive over 14,000 retweets, and the account commented: "This is chaotic and beautiful and we're here for it."

ITV originally confirmed that they had decided to cancel the show back in December in a statement which read: "We loved Sanditon and we were very proud to have it on ITV.

The show follows Charlotte as she spends her summer in the seaside resort of Sanditon

"We would have loved it to return, but unfortunately we just didn’t get the audience that would make that possible for us, which is heartbreaking for everybody involved in this wonderful adaptation. Sanditon is yet to air in the US and we hope they may find a way of continuing with this series."

READ: Are you a fan of the Jane Austen period drama?

Speaking about his hopes that the show will find a new home, showrunner Andrew Davies told The Sun: "The American co-producers are very keen to do a second series – we’re still living in hope." The series followed Charlotte Heywood, a young woman who travels to a seaside resort with some new friends, where she meets the dashing Sidney Parker. Since season one was left on a cliffhanger, we're hoping to see more of the show as well!