Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay's new period drama Harlot is here: meet the cast 

Harlots seasons one to three will be premiering on BBC Two on Wednesday evening, and with an all-star cast including the likes of Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay and Lord of the Rings actress Liv Tyler, we already know it's going to be a spectacular hit with viewers!

BBC's synopsis for the new period drama reads: "Set against the backdrop of 18th century Georgian London, Harlots is a powerful family drama offering a brand new take on the city’s most valuable commercial activity - sex. Inspired by the stories of real women, the series follows Margaret Wells and her daughters, as she struggles to reconcile her roles as mother and brothel owner."

The cast is seriously impressive and is led by Fantastic Beasts star Samantha Morton as brothel owner Margaret Wells, while Lesley Manville, who has been cast as Princess Margaret in The Crown for seasons five and six, plays her main rival, Lydia Quigley. Meanwhile, Jessica will play Margaret's eldest daughter, much-coveted courtesan Charlotte.

Liv Tyler joined the cast in season two, and plays Lady Isabella Fitzwilliam. Eagle-eyed viewers may also spot Fleabag star Hugh Skinner, who will portray aspiring Parliament member Sir George Howard.

Speaking about the cast, BBC Head of Programme Acquisition Sue Deeks said: "Aided by a truly magnificent cast, Harlots brings 18th Century London to life with enormous style, wit, intelligence and humour. BBC viewers will become immersed in the gripping lives of businesswomen Margaret Wells and Lydia Quigley as they make their way in London’s grimy, decadent world.”