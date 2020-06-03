Is Dating Amber the new Normal People? Get the details Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones have both supported the film on Twitter

Dating Amber is the latest Irish film to be hitting our screens, and we can't wait to check out the coming-of-age comedy-drama. The movie, which is set in the 90s, will be landing on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday 4 June and follows Eddie, a schoolboy who begins to date his friend Amber so that they can both hide the fact that they are gay from their peers.

WATCH: Dating Amber trailer

The synopsis reads: "Eddie is keen to follow his Dad into the military, while Amber dreams of moving to the liberal hub of London. However, their ‘ideal’ arrangement begins to fall apart, forcing Eddie deeper into denial as Amber realises that a perilous future awaits her best friend unless she intervenes."

Are you looking forward to watching the new show?

The new film is set to star actor Fionn O'Shea as Eddie, who is perhaps best known for his role as Marianne's villainous boyfriend Eddie in Normal People. The BBC Three show's stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal have been quick to support the film, with Paul tweeting the trailer and writing: "Everyone watch this film." Meanwhile, the show is directed by David Freyne, who recently tweeted: "Eeeeek" while retweeting the show's release date, which was then liked by Daisy.

Fans have already praised the movie, with one writing: "I’m very lucky to have seen #DatingAmber ahead of its release this week. Beautifully directed by @david_freyne, it’s a real, funny, charming story of two gay teens growing up in ‘90s Ireland." Another added: "I’m watching #DatingAmber and it is incredibly charming and complete redemption of Jamie from Normal People. In fact, you will want to put Jamie from Normal People in your pocket. It’s on Amazon Prime from next Thursday."

Dating Amber launches on 4th June on Amazon Prime Video

