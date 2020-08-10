7 brilliant TV shows and films coming to Amazon Prime Video this Autumn 2020 

lAre you ready for something new to watch? Fancy checking out some of the best cinema releases over the last few months, all in your Amazon Prime Video subscription? Then you've come to the right place! Check out our top picks coming to the streaming service this autumn, from the latest The Walking Dead series to the Oscar-winning film Parasite...

The Boys season two - 4 September

This superhero TV series like no other took fans by storm - and now season two is coming our way! To be released in September, the sophomore season sees the gang of 'The Boys' on the run from the law and hunted by the dodgy group of Supes, all while hoping to fight against Vought.

The synopsis reads: "In hiding, Hughie, Mother’s Milk, Frenchie and Kimiko try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront, a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes centre stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalise on the nation’s paranoia."

Utopia - Coming this Autumn

A group of comic book fans find each other online and share their obsession with Utopia, a fictional comic. Deciphering the Easter eggs within the graphic novels, the group realise that there is more to these stories that it first seems, and that they are actually predicting threats to mankind. Sign us up!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond - 5 October

This new The Walking Dead spin-off has a brilliant new premise, and we're excited to get stuck in! The third instalment from TWD Universe focuses on the first-ever generation who have only ever known the zombie apocalypse. The synopsis reads: "A group of teenagers sheltered from the dangers of the post-apocalyptic world receive a message that inspires them to leave the safety of the only home they have ever known and embark on a cross-country journey to save their father."

Truth Seekers - Coming this Autumn

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, together again! The pair have teamed up for a new eight-part comedy drama which follows a group of paranormal investigators who hope to find ghostly encounters across the UK. Of course, things don't quite go to plan...

The Gentlemen - Coming this September

The synopsis for this hit Guy Ritchie film reads: "The Gentlemen follows an American marijuana kingpin in England who is looking to sell his business, setting off a chain of blackmail and schemes to undermine him. When word gets out that Mickey Pearson is looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes - including bribery and blackmail - from shady characters who want to steal his domain." Starring the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant and Michelle Dockery, this is not one to miss!

Bombshell - Coming this September

Starring the incredible trio that is Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman, this true-story follows three ambitious and strong-willed women working at Fox News, who become headlines themselves when they launch a sexual harassment lawsuit against "the man who made them famous".

Parasite - Coming this October

This Oscar-winning film is an absolute must-watch. Based in South Korea, the story follows a poor family who schemes their way into the home of a wealthy family by acting as tutors, housekeepers and chauffeurs. Just as the family seem to be at the top of their game, the whole situation dramatically turns on its head.