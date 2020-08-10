I'm a Celebrity: set building starts in haunted castle in Wales From Down Under to Wales!

I'm a Celebrity is gearing up to premiere its first UK-based series this autumn, and according to new reports, the haunted venue of Gwrych Castle will serve as this year's location. Photos published by Mail Online show building work has begun to transform the Welsh castle and estate into the new campsite, which is usually based in Queensland, Australia.

The report goes on to say that ITV is spending £1m to transform the Grade I listed 19th-century country house located in North Wales.

According to the castle's official website, there is no public access at all to the main building due to its ruinous state. There is, however, access to the formal gardens and gardener's tower for visitors. The castle sits on 250 acres of historic gardens and parkland.

While ITV is yet to confirm whether Gwrych Castle will welcome this year's group of celebrity campmates, the broadcaster did announce last week that the popular reality TV show will be filmed in the UK this year.

In a statement, ITV said: "The show will be broadcast live every night from a ruined castle in the countryside. Ant and Dec will host the series, bringing viewers all the news and excitement of the day.

"As on the regular series, viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle."

Ant and Dec are returning to host the show

Meanwhile, the Director of Entertainment, Richard Cowles, explained: "We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn't possible for us to travel and make the show there."

He continued: "However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I'm A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain. Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way."

