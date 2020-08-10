Like everyone, we were thrilled when ITV confirmed the exciting news that not only is I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returning to our screens later this year, but the reality show will take place in a brand new location.

But there's one aspect of the show that won't be returning – Extra Camp. The sister show, which has run as long as the main programme, aired live every night on ITV2 and was hosted by a whole host of famous names over the years. The most recent presenters were comedian and former I'm a Celeb runner-up Joel Dommett, alongside actors Emily Atack and Adam Thomas.

ITV Extra Camp will not be back this year

However, earlier this year, ITV announced that she sister-show had been cancelled and Joel himself spoke out about the news confirming the reasons why. Posting on Instagram at the time, the comedian wrote: "Sad news – the time has unfortunately come to put Extra Camp to bed in its uncomfortable hammock. The show will no longer continue. It's been a huge privilege to be a part a show with such a rich history filled with amazing hosts."

He continued: "The producers have assured me that @emilyatackofficial @adamthomas21 and myself are not to blame. They said the show was better than ever and also that Joel is the sexiest presenter we have ever had (I wasn't listening but it was something like that) – it is simply because it's expensive given how late it's on and the funds will be used in more prime time slots. I've told them that Adam will do it for free but the decision is made. Thank you to all the crew who have made this the most wonderful three years, you have shaped me as a person and presenter. I've learnt so much. Thank you to everyone for watching #extracamp."

ITV announced the news on Friday that the main show would not be filmed Down Under this year. In a statement, the channel explained that the dramatic change to the show was in light of the coronavirus pandemic and that the celebrity contestants will be heading to a ruined castle in the countryside rather jetting across the world to Australia.

