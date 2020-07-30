It's the news reality TV fans have all been waiting for – I'm a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here! will be coming back to our screens later this year! In a statement, ITV confirmed that the reality show, usually set in the Australian jungle, will be returning in the autumn and will also air a one-off show to celebrate the programme's 20-year-run.

The statement read: "I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV Studios) returns in the autumn. This marks the 20th series of the hit show and a one off documentary called I'm a Celebrity: A Jungle Story will celebrate all the very best moments of the show's stellar 19 year history."

Jacqueline Jossa was crowned winner last year

The news is sure to please fans that have been desperate to know the future of the show since the coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year. The global crisis has had a subsequent effect on plenty of TV shows and films, throwing the future of many into uncertainty. It is not yet known how ITV will organise the logistics of the show's filming regarding social distancing, travelling abroad and quarantining celebrities beforehand, but the confirmation of the show's return will no doubt come as a welcome surprise to many.

The show will also be celebrating its 20-year-run

Prior to the confirmation, plenty of famous faces and well-known names had already floating around as potential contestants for the upcoming series. Rumoured future campmates include former Strictly pro-dancer AJ Pritchard, who announced his departure from the BBC show earlier this year, former England footballer John Barnes and Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon. In the statement, ITV also laid out their Autumn schedule for other popular shows such as Britain's Got Talent, which will resume its competition later this year, as well as returning soaps such as Emmerdale and Corrie after filming was halted during lockdown.

