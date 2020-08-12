Fans poke fun at Hugh Bonneville's latest snap for hilarious reason The actor shared a snap of himself with his best pal

Hugh Bonneville delighted fans after sharing a snap of himself with his good friend from university on Instagram, writing: "35 years ago we’d just left university. These days we bump elbows. #BestFriends." Dressed in a pink shirt and tagging designer Indigo Island, fans were quick to compliment his look, with one writing: "Love those best days with good friends. Looks like you’ve lost a little weight...is there a new project in the works? Have an amazing day and thanks for my happy place."

Another added: "Love your shirt!" However, a third fan was quick to poke fun at the star after pointing out that they had seen the shirt before, writing: "Do you only have the one shirt?" accompanied by a smiley face emoji. Hugh replied: "No, Jane, in actual fact I have two! Both are from @indigo.island."

Hugh has been enjoying spending time with his pals

Without missing a beat, she responded: "They are both very nice," with a thumbs-up emoji. The actor often shares snaps of his life on Instagram, and regularly shares throwback posts from his Downton Abbey days. In a recent photo, he shared a photo of his onscreen daughter, Jessica Brown Findlay, and wrote: "Flowers being photobombed by adorable screen daughter @jessierbrownfindlay. Lady Edith walked up the aisle that day… and back down again."

Hugh is perhaps best known for playing the Earl of Grantham in Downton Abbey

Jessica replied: 'Oh Pa!!! Little Sibs. Always sporting a slight grin." He also recently shared a sweet video on his onscreen grandson, played in part by Oliver Barker, who showed him a magic trick, using his Downton Abbey nickname, Donk! Sharing the video back in May, Hugh wrote: "Oliver from #DowntonAbbey using his time in lockdown to learn a new skill... #dressingfordinner #magic #MagicGeorge #Donk. @barkertriplets."