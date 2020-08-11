Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville shares sweet clip of onscreen grandson How cute is this video of the young star?

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville has shared an adorable video of his onscreen grandson, Oliver Barker, doing a magic trick! The youngster plays the Earl of Grantham's eldest grandson, George Crawley, in the hit period drama - and Hugh was clearly very impressed with his skills!

WATCH: Downton Abbey's very own George can do some serious magic

Sharing the video back in May, Hugh wrote: "Oliver from #DowntonAbbey using his time in lockdown to learn a new skill... #dressingfordinner #magic #MagicGeorge #Donk. @barkertriplets." In the video, Oliver calls Hugh 'Donk', which is the grandchildren's nickname on the show, while showing a clever sleight of hand with a deck of cards.

Hugh with brothers Zac and Oliver, who both play George on the show

Hugh's followers were delighted to see the youngster looking so grown up, with one writing: "He’s so big! So nice to see him!" while another added: "Love that he still calls you Donk." A third person wrote: "He hasn’t changed has he? So cute!"

The actor often shares photos from his Downton Abbey days, and recently posted a throwback snap of Jessica Brown Findlay, who played Lady Sibyl. He wrote: "Flowers being photobombed by adorable screen daughter @jessierbrownfindlay. Lady Edith walked up the aisle that day… and back down again." Jessica was quick to respond, writing: "Oh Pa!!! Little Sibs. Always sporting a slight grin..." To which, Hugh remarked: "@jessierbrownfindlay coz you slight cheeky monkey [heart emoji]" [sic]

Hugh often shares snaps of his adorable onscreen family

Last year, Jessica opened up about the surprise success of the show and revealed why she departed after three series. Speaking on the Sunday Brunch show, she recalled: "I was still at university, I was at art school, and I walked past a newsstand and there were the three [Crawley] sisters on the front of two or three different newspapers, saying that 14 million people had watched it. I had a big freak-out… I just thought it was this sort of quiet little period drama!"