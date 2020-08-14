Ben Shephard reveals why wife won't let him do Strictly Come Dancing Would you like to see the TV presenter take part in the dancing competition?

Ben Shephard has revealed that his wife, Annie, isn't keen for him to do Strictly Come Dancing as she doesn't want him to have an affair, alluding to the famous 'Strictly Curse' where celebrities and professional dancers have begun relationships with one another over the course of the show, with some leaving their partners.

Chatting to Andi Peters on Lorraine, the dad-of-two said how much he wanted to take part in the show, telling him: "Andi, I would love to do Strictly. As you know, I spent three years in university learning to dance, I have a degree in dance - it doesn't make me a good dancer, obviously."

Ben and Annie share two children together

"But my wife really doesn't want me to do Strictly, I've spoken about it very publicly, but she's not interested in me having an affair." He jokily added: "I think she's being very narrow-minded and it could be a great opportunity, who knows what could happen? It would be an amazing experience, I love a bit of spangle and glamour on a Saturday night… As things stand though, that's a negotiation that needs to happen between the BBC and my wife... I can get myself into a lot of trouble here!"

Ben joked about Annie's worries about Strictly Come Dancing

Ben previously revealed that Annie didn't want him to take part in the show back in 2019, after his Good Morning Britain co-stars, Charlotte Hawkins and Susanna Reid, tried to persuade him to take part. At the time, he replied: "It's not me you have to persuade. It's my wife!" We don't know about you, but we would love to see Ben put on his dancing shoes for the 2020 show!