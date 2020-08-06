Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman reunited for Strictly filming The famous pair are back together!

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have finally been reunited!

MORE: Strictly's Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie Winter share hilarious throwbacks of their wedding day

The famous pair were together on Thursday, when they filmed for a 'best of Strictly' show, which will air in September.

int(100) Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly star Claudia Winkleman shows off her elegant home

Tess shared some behind-the-scenes photos of herself and Claudia following social distancing measures as they sat in front of the camera, writing: "Dreamy being reunited with @claudiawinkle today for some (socially distanced) filming for our ‘Best Of’ Strictly shows- on tv in September."

MORE: Motsi Mabuse shares rare picture of daughter and husband for this special reason

Tess shared the photo in Instagram

MORE: How Strictly Come Dancing could break a major rule this year

Needless to say, fans were absolutely delighted to see the iconic duo back together, and rushed to the comment section of Tess' post to say so.

"So wonderful," wrote one, with another adding: "Ah yes, can't wait to see it!"

The hit BBC show confirmed that it will be returning in 2020 following the lockdown, and we can't wait to find out which celebrities will be taking part in the dancing competition this year.

However, there is one famous face who is likely to be joining the cast - and whose presence would be breaking a major Strictly rule.

Jamie Laing was originally signed up for the 2019-version of the hit show when he sadly scored an injury during the first-ever opening act, meaning that he was unable to compete further in the competition.

However, chatting on This Morning about the possibility of competing on the show again back in May, he told Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: "I'll sit by my phone and wait. I think with that amazing show, Strictly, so many people want to do it. I had my chance last year, and obviously I didn't do that well. It was the quickest exit ever! But if they come calling this year, yeah, I would love to dance."

Will we see Jamie taking to the dancefloor again this year? We'll be keeping our fingers crossed!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.