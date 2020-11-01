Strictly's Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie Winter share hilarious throwbacks of their wedding day

Comedian Chris Ramsey is full of jokes and laughter, even when his Strictly Come Dancing professional partner Karen Hauer puts him through the most gruelling training session. And it turns out his wedding to Rosie Winter in July 2014 was much the same, with him even jokingly shaking her hand at the alter and introducing himself, as if for the first time!

The pair tied the knot at Jesmond Dene House in Newcastle, and a video on YouTube shows some of their stunning decorations. Graced with the sunny weather, sunshine streamed through the windows of the room where the ceremony was held, flooding the wood-panelled walls with light. White lace bows were tied around the backs of the wooden chairs and white and pink flowers lined the aisle.

Chris looked handsome in a pale grey check suit, white shirt and patterned tie, while his groomsmen wore matching pale grey suits. The video shows the four bridesmaids walking down the aisle in pale blue and pink floral midi dresses, but it was the bride who stole the show. Chris grinned as he saw Rosie for the first time, who looked beautiful in a white lace fishtail gown with cut-out detailing at the back.

She revealed that her dress, from House Of Mooshki, was not the design she was initially looking for. "I originally went there to try on a short dress but when I tried it on I didn’t feel ‘bridey’ enough," she told The Finishing Touch Company. "I’m quite short I find it really hard to find a long dress which suits me, so I designed my own!" She wore her blonde hair in an elegant updo complete with a floral pearl pin and opted for a natural makeup look.

From the green manicured lawns where they had their wedding photos taken to the white flowers and candles lining the long table in the evening, the entire day looked magical. While there was only a small glimpse into the evening celebrations, the couple, who welcomed their son Robin in 2015, has since posted a number of throwback photos on social media that cast the day in a very humorous light. On their anniversary in 2018, Rosie revealed their wedding day did not get off to a great start: "This time four years ago I was already slightly pissed and washing my bits in approximately three inches of freezing cold water as our boiler decided to break....What a fantastic day it was and what a great four years we’ve had since."

She also shared another picture which shows Chris looking bleary-eyed. The caption explained: "WEDDING DAY ADVICE........Make sure you do your wedding photos BEFORE you get steaming. @iamchrisramsey could barely string a sentence together at this point."

However, the singer and an actress did reveal his cute engagement story. She said: "Chris proposed in the living room the day that he got home whilst we were watching a film in our pyjamas, he asked me to go fetch him a cup of tea from the kitchen whilst he decorated the living room with candles, it was so simple yet so perfect. We went round to our parent’s house half an hour after to share the happy news and opened a bottle of bubbly!"