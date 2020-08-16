John Nettles has previously opened up about a hilarious mishap which occurred on the first-ever episode of hugely popular show, Midsomer Murders. Reflecting on his time in the series in an interview back in 2014, the actor opened up about how the show began, revealing a brilliant anecdote from 1997.

The star, who played DCI Tom Barnaby, explained: "Richard Cant... is a marvellous actor and his character was an undertaker who had a Porsche with the number plate 'RIP 1' which he couldn't drive. He couldn't drive, he was very flashy... but [in the scene] he walks away to his Porsche and he's supposed to drive off quickly."

John left the series in 2011

Chuckling at the memory, he continued: "Well the first attempt, he started the windscreen wipers and the second time he drove backwards out of the shot. That was Richard! And finally we pushed it out of the shot."

John left the show back in 2011, with Neil Dudgeon taking over as the new detective. Speaking about his replacement at the time in a statement, he said: "It has been a joy to be involved in such a long-running series, with so many good actors and great storylines. If Neil has half the good times that I have had on Midsomer then he will be in seventh heaven. I am only worried that he is much younger than I am and a much better actor!"

The show began back in 1997

He continued: "I wanted to die in noble fashion in the service of my country and then be buried with full military honours in Westminster Abbey. In the event, Tom and his long-suffering wife Joyce will simply retire. It’s always better to leave when people want more."