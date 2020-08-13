Did you spot this Friends star in Midsomer Murders? No one told her the county of Midsomer was gonna be this way!

Midsomer Murders has welcomed some big stars over the years, but did you spot the guest appearance from an actress who went on to enjoy a major role in the hit TV comedy, Friends?

READ: Meet the series 21 cast of Midsomer Murders

Helen Baxendale appeared on the show back in 2016 as Rose Lancaster in the episode Habeas Corpus. She is the daughter of the episode's victim, wealthy landowner Gregory Lancaster. After his body goes missing on the same night he passes away, John Barnaby must uncover the web of secrets in Little Malton, as he and his officers find out more about the world of body-snatching.

Emily played Rose Lancaster on the show in 2016

In Friends, Helen played Emily, Ross' second wife who eventually split from him over trust issues, most notably originating from their wedding vows, where Ross iconically said: "I take thee Rachel," instead of using his future wife's name!

Speaking about her role as Ross' love interest back in 1997, she told the Mirror: "It's always a talking point and it was a very clever set up - even now young people especially seem to love it. But it doesn't feel like part of my life at all now. I look upon it as a strange surreal little blip in my life almost like a dream."

Do you remember seeing her in the murder mystery series?

She continued: "[The cast] were all very nice and professional. We were never great mates though. People expect because it is called 'Friends' that everyone was great friends, but they were real professionals. They'd been doing it for years and I was one of many guest stars to appear."

READ: The real reason why John Nettles left Midsomer Murders

In addition to her notable role in Friends, the actress, 50, has starred in many other shows throughout her career. Her other TV credits include: Cold Feet, Anonymous, Agatha Christie's Poirot and Death in Paradise. More recently, Helen has appeared in BBC comedy Cuckoo alongside Greg Davies, Andy Samberg and Andie McDowell, playing the role of Lorna Thompson. She also appeared in BBC drama Noughts and Crosses as Meggie McGregor.