Is Midsomer Murders star Gwilym Lee single? Here's all you need to know

Midsomer Murders is a classic that fans never tire of watching again and again. The murder mystery show, which first aired back in 1997, has seen plenty of cast mates come and go throughout the years including John Nettles, Jane Wymark and Jason Hughes.

The most recent series is fronted by Neil Dudgeon

Nowadays, the cast consists of Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix as the dynamic duo eager to solve the mystery crimes. But one star, Gwilym Lee, was also popular during his time on the show. Want to know more about the actor and his love life? Read on for all you need to know…

Is Gwilym Lee single?

By the looks of it, yes! While of course it's possible the Welsh actor, 36, could be keeping his cards close to his chest, there seems to be no sign of a partner on his social media channels. Although he rarely talks about his private life, the TV star did reveal the story behind his first kiss for an interview with the Express during his Midsomer Murder days. "A girl called Fiona when I was ten, hiding under a coat in the playground. Thanks to Facebook, I know she has a lovely life now." Aw!

Gwilym is a TV and film actor

Who did Gwilym Lee play in Midsomer Murders?

Gwilym played Detective Sergeant Charlie Nelson in the popular crime series. The Welsh actor joined the show in 2013 and his character replaced DS Ben Jones (Jason Hughes) when he was promoted. Charlie was the first sergeant in the squad to not work alongside Tom Barnaby, but was involved in crime solving all the same. Gwilym then left the show three years later at the end of season 18, reportedly to pursue other work.

The Welsh actor was on the show for three years

What else has Gwilym Lee been in?

Prior to appearing in Midsomer Murders, Gwilym had a number of roles in other notable shows such as Fresh Meat, Doctors and Waterloo Road. After the ITV drama, however, his success soared. He appeared in popular drama Jamestown and, more recently, is currently starring in Hulu drama The Great alongside Nicholas Hoult.

Perhaps his most succesful role, however, comes in the form of Hollywood film and Oscar-nominated picture, Bohemian Rhapsody, in which he played Queen guitarist Brian May. For his role, Gwilym received high praise and was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. He starred opposite Rami Malek, who was awarded the Best Actor Academy Award for his portrayal of the late legend Freddie Mercury.

