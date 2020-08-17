﻿
Viewers saying the same thing about A Suitable Boy episode four 

We are loving the BBC drama 

Emmy Griffiths

A Suitable Boy's latest episode was out on Sunday night, and many viewers took to Twitter to say the same thing about the hit BBC show!

The drama, which tells the story of Lata Mehra on her quest to find love, has been adapted for TV from the 1993 best-selling novel of the same name by Vikram Seth, and fans are loving it so much that they have admitted they don't want it to end!

Fans are saying they don't want the popular drama to end

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "#asuitableboy I love this series. Will miss it when its finishes next week," while another added: "This series is absolutely lovely it really is one of the best things I have watched on TV in a long time I don’t want it to end." A third person hinted at how the book ends, writing: "Watching #ASuitableBoy, ready to be devastated by the end all over again." 

Others were also full of praise for the series, particularly episode four, with one fan tweeting: "Ep4 of #ASuitableBoy was out tonight & it was enthralling! Superb performances by the ensemble cast, the story moving at breakneck speed & a delicious set up for the next episode," while another wrote: "This drama is getting more interesting every week. Pace is gathering script is amazing and very colourful and vibrant. I can't wait for the last two episodes next week." 

Are you enjoying the new series?

Speaking about allowing the drama to be adapted into the show, Vikram told the BBC: "I realised that even without my involvement, [the BBC had] in fact lined up lots and lots of ducks in a row. There were only two or three ducks missing – the largest missing duck, of course, was me. They were very serious about the project and their enthusiasm was infectious... Everything was signed and sealed in a matter of weeks." 

