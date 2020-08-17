George Clarke has revealed the way he's keeping his kids busy in lockdown. Appearing on Monday's Lorraine to discuss his upcoming new programme, the Amazing Spaces presenter explained how he's been getting his sons to learn all about DIY!

The presenter and architect told Andi Peters: "I've almost thrown them in at the deep end to be honest with you. I think the sooner you get your kids building and doing stuff, the better."

He added: "I think the sooner you teach them the safer it is, getting them to learn how use tools in a really safe way and hammers and power tools and stuff like that, the earlier they start the better. So yeah they got to work on the garden shed which was fantastic." George has two sons, George and Emilio, and a daughter, Iona, with his ex-wife Catriona.

The 46-year-old, was also keen to talk about another upcoming project he's set to front with another special family member, his husky dog Loki! The presenter and pup are starring in George Clarke's National Trust Unlocked, starting Sunday 23 on Channel 4. The TV star told Andi: "We do a walk in part four, and [I took] Loki my Siberian husky, I felt a bit sorry for him because the weather was amazing it was like 30-odd degrees every day, but he just loves walking and it was a joy."

George was clearly thrilled about working with his beloved dog, and took to Instagram last week to announce the exciting news. The architect captioned the photo: "During lockdown I was given the most incredible, unique opportunity to make a one-off series featuring this fella @loki.blu.husky." He continued: "It's probably the best series I've ever made in my career and Loki had the best time! I feel privileged to have been given the opportunity to make it... coming soon to @channel4 @nationaltrust #architecture #walk."

