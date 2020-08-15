Netflix fans devastated after popular show is cancelled The crime drama only lasted one season

Netflix fans have been left devastated after one of its most promising shows was cancelled after just one season!

According to one of the show's leading stars, crime drama White Lines has not been given the go-ahead for a second instalment.

WATCH: White Lines official trailer

Sharing a photo of his character Marcus, actor Daniel Mays confirmed the sad news on Instagram. "Following the reports in the press over the past couple of days and for all those asking me on here, it’s with a heavy heart I post the #WhiteLines season 2 ship has well and truly sailed," he wrote.

"Huge thanks, respect and admiration to @netflix @netflixuk @alexpinaoficial @leftbankpictures and @vancouvermedia_ for the ride of a lifetime.

"Love to the incredible cast & crew and to all the amazing fans for watching around the globe. Your support for the show meant the world to us. So THANK YOU! Farewell Marcus.........you were my favourite."

Daniel May played Marcus in the Netflix crime drama

Fans rushed to console Daniel and express their sadness over White Lines' cancellation. "That's a sin. Loved it!" wrote one. A second added: "Gutted about this... it’s the best thing on Netflix this year."

A third added: "That’s such a shame, thoroughly enjoyed Series 1. We binge-watched it, you were brilliant." And a fourth wrote: No way, this is terrible. I was so looking forward to season 2."

Another fan queried if a petition would convince Netflix to give season two the green light, writing: "How many signatures would a petition need to get that boat back on the water?!?!"

White Lines stars The Capture actress Laura Haddock and Victoria star Laurence Fox. It follows a young woman who goes to Ibiza to investigate the disappearance of her brother.

The official synopsis reads: "The body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza. When his sister returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened, her investigation leads her through a thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge."

