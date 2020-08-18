Line of Duty fans shocked after spotting major link between characters - did you notice? Have you been watching the BBC show?

The finale of Line of Duty season one aired on Monday night on BBC, and fans were once again gripped as AC-12 attempted to bring Tony Gates to justice. However, the more eagle-eyed viewers spotted a major link between two characters, which you may well have missed...

READ: Line of Duty star teases return of major character from season one

Posting on Twitter, one person wrote: "Ryan's social worker’s name is Jane Hargreaves, we’ll just leave this here... #LineofDuty." Lester Hargreaves is a high-ranking officer who has a major role in seasons four and five as a corrupt police officer, while Ryan is a young member of a criminal organisation who becomes a police officer at the end of season five. So could Jane be Lester's wife, and involved in the deep-rooted corruption within the police force?

Did you spot the connection in Line of Duty season one?

Fellow fans were amazed by the spot, with one tweeting: "Nooooooooooooo! But then, thinking, oh my god, maybe? Maybe YES! Maybe ARGHH! Good catch!" Another added: "I only noticed this on my third rewatch of this episode tonight! Hargreaves wife maybe?" A third person added: "How did I never notice this before?!"

POLL: Who is your favourite Line of Duty villain?

The show's creator, Jed Mercurio, has been posting about the show since it premiered on BBC One once again. Tweeting on Monday, he wrote: "The dramatic ambition of #LineofDuty has been to push the guest lead character into their deepest dilemma. Series one set the template. Tony Gates must choose between his honour and his family."

READ: Line of Duty fans think season one reveals that Kate is the real 'H'

He continued: "Series one was the first series I'd produced since #Bodies. It was great to collaborate so closely with such brilliant directors, crew and cast. It's thanks to them we were able to grow from a little cop show on BBC2."