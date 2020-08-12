Line of Duty fans on edge of their seats watching episode four cliffhanger Viewers were left pretty concerned for DS Steve Arnott...

Line of Duty's penultimate episode certainly didn't disappoint on the drama front. The fifth instalment in the first series, which aired on BBC on Tuesday, saw DS Steve Arnott involved in a pretty tricky situation, and fans all had a very similar reaction.

Taking to social media, viewers at home were on the edge of their seats watching Steve (played by Martin Compston) being held hostage by kidnappers (known as the 'balaclava men') who prepare to cut off his fingers with bolt cutters.

BBC are airing series one again

One person wrote: "No matter how many times I watch it I'm still on the edge of my seat #LineOfDuty." A second person tweeted: "That hand in the vice scene gets me every bloody time #LineofDuty." Another commented: "I know it's going to happen - I know what happens next - but my heart still pounds when I hear Steve Arnott scream in pain at the end of that episode."

Others could hardly watch the scene, which ended the episode on a dramatic cliffhanger ahead of the finale next week. "Oh. My. God. #LineofDuty still made me squirm at the end with the bolt cutters... it still gets me every time," wrote a viewer at home, with another adding: "Watching Arnott nearly get his finger cut off doesn't get any easier, makes me squirm every time I see it @martin_compston #LineofDuty."

The series originally aired in 2012

Fans of the police drama, which first aired in 2012, have been loving re-watching the show all over again, reminding themselves of the intricacies of the plot and spotting previously unseen clues as to what's ahead. Watching episode three on Monday, however, some fans were convinced that season one provides some serious answers about the show - and that Kate Fleming might actually be the real 'H'. Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "Even in series one, Kate is H." She added: "Hand on heart. Very Kaiser Souzai (If you’ve seen The Usual Suspects). Always positioning herself to know something, make innocent suggestions etc. Convinced!"

