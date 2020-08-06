Line of Duty star teases return of major character from season one Are you re-watching the crime series?

We're loving that the BBC has been filling the Line of Duty shaped hole in our lives by re-airing the show from the very beginning. The first season of the police corruption drama, originally aired in 2012, began earlier this week and to celebrate its return (sort of), the cast took part in a live Q&A, during which a star of the show revealed they'd love for a major character to come back.

MORE: Fans shocked all over again after Line of Duty episode two's dramatic ending

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vicky McClure reveals what she knows about Line of Duty 6

Adrian Dunbar, who plays the beloved Superintendent Ted Hastings, took part in the live chat hosted by Radio Times and said he'd love Neil Morrissey's character, DC Nigel Morton, to return. "I really think that Nigel, Neil's character, should come back – I've been advocating for that to see if we can get Nigel back."

MORE: Where are the cast of Line of Duty series one now?

Adrian Dunbar revealed he wants Neil Morrissey (far right) to return

Neil, also known for his role in comedy Men Behaving Badly, appeared in the show many times throughout the first three series, with his character retiring at the end of the third season. His character worked closely with Craig Parkinson's, DI Matthew 'Dot' Cottan, after it was revealed his involvement with a series of corrupt activity in the team.

Neil Morrissey (far right) played Nigel Morton in the drama

Meanwhile, Vicky McClure – who plays DI Kate Fleming – recently explained what she knew about the upcoming sixth series while appearing on This Morning this week. The actress was keen to remain tight-lipped to save any spoilers, but did reveal her knowledge on whether the sixth instalment would focus on the long-running mystery identity of 'H'.

Presenter Eamonn Holmes asked the star: "When season six resumes, I don't know how much you know but is the premise very much to discover who H is?" To which Vicky revealed: "I haven't seen the last scripts, so I don't know as of yet…" She then wittily added: "Which is great because I'm in an interview and I can't really say much about it anyway!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.