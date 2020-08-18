The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies: where is Vincent Tabak now? Joanna's landlord Christopher Jefferies was vilified after being arrested on suspicion of her death

The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, a drama based on the real-life investigation into the death of Joanna Yeates, was replayed on ITV on Monday night. The series looks at Christopher Jefferies, a landlord whose life was ruined after he was falsely accused of Joanna's murder back in 2010.

So who was truly responsible for the terrible crime? Three weeks after Christopher was initially arrested and released on suspicion of murder, the Avon and Somerset Constabulary arrested Joanna's neighbour, Vincent Tabak.

Vincent is serving a 20-year sentence

He initially denied having any involvement in her death, and had even attempted to suggest that Christopher was responsible after tipping off the police to say he had seen him using his car on the night of Joanna's disappearance.

Vincent then changed his plea to guilty of manslaughter, which was rejected by the Crown Prosecution Service. He was eventually found guilty of Joanna's murder and sentenced to 20 years in prison. At the time, Mr Justice Field said: "In my view you are very dangerous. In my opinion you are thoroughly deceitful, dishonest and manipulative," adding that he had committed "a dreadful, evil act on a vulnerable young woman".

Joanna was killed in December 2010

Vincent is currently serving his 20-year sentence, allegedly at HM Prison, Wakefield. Ten months were added to his sentence back in 2015 for possessing indecent images of children.

At the time, temporary assistant chief constable Julian Moss said: "Vincent Tabak is a dangerous, calculating and manipulative offender who is already serving a life sentence for the murder of Joanna Yeates. During the course of the investigation into Joanna’s murder, indecent images of children were found on Tabak’s laptop. These offences did not form part of the initial murder trial. Although he’s serving a minimum tariff of 20 years’ imprisonment, we felt it was crucial Tabak was brought to justice for possessing indecent images of children, so the full nature of Tabak’s offending is on record."

Jason Watkins plays Christopher Jefferies in the ITV drama

Viewers have been full of praise for the ITV drama, and spoke about the horrific injustice against Christopher Jefferies. One person wrote: "It's so frustrating watching #TheLostHonourOfChristopherJefferies knowing that Avon & Somerset police made a complete mockery of Christopher, arresting him without any actual evidence to justify it." Another added: "Never judge a book by its cover. It's sad that we live in a society where being eccentric is seen as a sign of guilt and shame. It's disgraceful."