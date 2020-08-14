Viewers are confused by Dirty John 2: The Betty Broderick Story – find out why Are you watching the true crime series?

Netflix fans love nothing more than a gritty true crime series. This week, the streaming giant have released a brand new season of Dirty John, this time focusing on the shocking real life story of Betty Broderick and her divorce to husband Daniel.

MORE: Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip in The Crown seasons five and six

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix Dirty John 2 Official Trailer

The new instalment in the Dirty John anthology series stars Amanda Peet and Christian Slater as its leading characters, but it seems that some fans at home were left a little confused about the new series.

MORE: Prince Harry makes surprise appearance in new Netflix documentary

The second season of the true crime series landed on Friday

Taking to social media, many couldn't help but question why the new season was named Dirty John, despite focused on an entirely new story to the first. One person wrote: "I don't get why it's called Dirty John. Wasn't that an entirely different story?" Another echoed this feeling, and was quick to point out the confusion: "The problem is: they named the first season Dirty John based on a true story and it had a bunch of fans but sometimes a second season is not necessary. It doesn't fit the first one: different characters, different story but nearly the same name?!... Just stop at the first one."

Season one starred Eric Bana and Connie Britton

The first season in the Dirty John franchise, released on Netflix last year, told the harrowing true story of John Meehan (played by Eric Bana) and how he conned his wife Debra (played by Connie Britton into financial difficulty and emotionally abused her. This series focuses on the shocking divorce and subsequent criminal case between Betty and her husband who was having an affair with his assistant.

However, plenty of other Netflix fans had high praise for the new show. One person tweeted: "@DirtyJohnUSA is one of the most impactful shows there to watch, especially for woman. No matter how smart and successful we are all capable to fall for a con. Be safe be alert." A second fan commented: "Ooohhh perfect casting! #DirtyJohn", while a third wrote: "I know Christian Slater isn't the real Dan in #DirtyJohn: The Betty Broderick Story but the acting was so great that I hate him a little bit now."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.