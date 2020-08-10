If there's one thing that Netflix fans love, it's a gripping true crime documentary series and the streaming giant's latest offering in the genre is proving just as popular.

World's Most Wanted is a brand new series that profiles five individuals who are all suspected of committing heinous crimes and escaping imprisonment, so naturally the five-part programme has left many of its viewers in shock throughout.

The true-crime series has gripped fans

Taking to social media, fans were quick to give their review of the new show as well as chime in on their view of each individual that is focused on. Plenty were shocked by the crimes investigated on screen. One person tweeted: "Five riveting episodes of shock after shock for your weekend entertainment #worldsmostwanted #Netflix."

A second person commented: "Highly recommend you watch #WorldsMostWanted on Netflix, superb docu-drama, especially the second episode on Rwanda Holocaust and third episode on London bombings of 2005. It'll send chill down your spine looking at how inhuman and barbaric can one be." A third simply tweeted: "#WorldsMostWanted #Netflix Shocking, but what a great series."

The five episodes profiles five different suspected criminals

Although episodes two and three had plenty on the edge of their seat, others were transfixed by the first instalment in the season. "Just finished the first episode of #WorldsMostWanted on @Netflix I'm in shock and in awe at what Mayo has accomplished but at the same time [expletive]." While another posted a shocked-faced gif, while simply writing: "El Mayo" in the caption along with a mind-blown emoji.

The true-crime programme focuses on five different individuals and the intricacies of the horrific crimes they are suspected to have committed. The episodes also detail how each suspect has escaped justice by fleeing the crime scene and country. Episode one tells the story behind the Mexican drug cartels, thought to be run by El Mayo. Episode two focuses on the genocide in Rwanda and episode three tells the story behind Samantha Lewthwaite and her suspected involvement in the 7/7 London bombings. Meanwhile the fourth and fifth instalment looks at the Russian and Italian mobs respectively.

