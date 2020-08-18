Did you spot this Friends star in Agatha Christie's Poirot? Some big names have appeared in the drama over the years

Agatha Christie's Poirot is known and loved for its gripping plots and fantastic characters. Given the murder mystery ran for 13 seasons over nearly 25 years, it's safe to say the drama was popular, and now ITV are airing repeats of classic episodes for us to enjoy all over again.

Over the years, many famous faces popped up throughout the show in addition to the regular cast. In fact, viewers may have forgotten that one of the stars of hit US sitcom Friends even made an appearance!

Helen Baxendale, who played Emily Waltham during seasons four and five of Friends, actually appeared in the finale episode of the murder mystery drama, titled "Curtain" in 2013. Helen played the role of Elizabeth Cole in the episode, the sister of Margaret Litchfield, who confessed to the murder of their father in one of the five cases in the episode. Towards the end of the episode, after Poirot's death, the detective's last wish is for his side kick Captain Hastings to pursue Elizabeth as a love interest.

In addition to her notable roles in Friends and Agatha Christie's Poirot, the actress, 50, has starred in many other shows throughout her career. Her other TV credits include Cold Feet, Anonymous, Death in Paradise and Midsomer Murders. More recently, Helen has appeared in BBC comedy Cuckoo alongside Greg Davies, Andy Samberg and Andie McDowell, playing the role of Lorna Thompson. She also appeared in BBC drama Noughts and Crosses as Meggie McGregor.

Away from her professional career, Helen can be found at home with her film producer partner David L. Williams and their three children. Helen welcomed their first child in the early nineties when she was playing Emily in Friends. Her pregnancy meant that her character, who married main character Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), had to be written out of the show earlier than planned.

