Heartbeat's David Lonsdale had a cameo in Downton Abbey film – did you spot him? David was a regular character in ITV's Heartbeat

Ever since Heartbeat aired its final episode nearly ten years ago, many of the stars have gone on to enjoy success in other ventures in the industry.

MORE: Heartbeat's David Lonsdale shares moving tribute to late co-star

Loading the player...

WATCH: Downton Abbey's George can do some serious magic

Whether it was more TV roles, lifting the Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball trophy (in Joe McFadden's case) or do more theatre work, they've all been keeping busy. David Lonsdale, however, secured a role in a massive feature film!

MORE: Heartbeat's David Lonsdale posts sweet tribute to daughter

David Lonsdale was a series regular in Heartbeat

The actor, best known for playing "village buffoon" David Stockwell in the police drama, had a cameo role in the Downton Abbey feature film in 2019. David, who's also starred in Coronation Street and Emmerdale over the years, played the unnamed role of a police sergeant in the film – meaning he got to brush shoulders with the likes of Hugh Bonneville, Dame Maggie Smith and Elizabeth McGovern.

David played a police sergeant in the Downton Abbey film

Shortly before the movie was released in cinemas in September 2019, David went along to the premiere of the film and was clearly proud of his part. He posted a picture of the film's poster on the screen to his Twitter page and wrote in the caption: "Incredibly chuffed to have made a tiny contribution to a rather splendid film. The gorgeous #DowntonAbbey opens this weekend. Must see on a big screen!"

Heartbeat was perhaps David's most notable credit due, to him being a series regular for many years, and his turn as David Stockwell was perhaps his most familiar character. However, prior to the ITV drama and his cameo in the Downton film, the actor was no stranger to film work. David also had a small role in the 1997 comedy The Full Monty, alongside Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy. Soon after Heartbeat wrapped, David had two more roles in Corrie (2011 and 2013) and also tried his hand at other soaps such as Casualty and Emmerdale.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.