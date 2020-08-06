This Downton Abbey star features in ITV's Inside Ritz Hotel – did you recognise them? The ITV documentary gives a glimpse into the famous hotel

If you're wanting a take a sneak peek inside one of the world's most glamorous and prestigious hotels, then ITV's latest docu-series could be your answer.

Inside the Ritz Hotel offers viewers a chance to examine the inner workings of the famous establishment and see how the other half live. And one favoured Downton Abbey star even had a special role in the programme – but did you guess who?

WATCH: Lady Carnarvon takes us inside Highclere Castle - the real Downton Abbey

In what could be considered extremely on-brand, Jim Carter is the voice-over for the show. Jim is best known for playing Downton Abbey footman and butler Mr Charles Carson in the period drama which ran from 2010 until 2015. His character, which he also reprised for the feature film, is perfectly fitting when it comes to narrating the ITV series that examines the high-society hotel.

Jim as Mr Carson in Downton Abbey

The four-part series originally aired on viewers' screens back in 2019 but, luckily for those who missed out the first time, the broadcaster have decided to air each episode weekly to enjoy the glitz and glam of the Piccadilly hotel once more. Each hour-long episode focuses on a different aspect of the hotel's running and gives watchers behind-the-scenes exclusives. The first in the series, aired last Thursday, paid particular attention to exploring how one of the capital's best-known hotels prepared its infamous afternoon tea.

The docu-series gives viewers an exclusive glimpse inside how the hotel is run

Thanks to its success spanning over 100 years, the luxury accommodation has welcomed plenty of well-known faces from A-list celebrities to royalty over the years. The first episode in the series also saw Mo Salah, Richard E. Grant and Anna Wintour pay a visit – proving its exclusivity.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the second episode will focus on executive chef John Williams as he prepares to launch the hotel's first ever cookbook that reveals some of its most famous recipes. Model and wife of music legend Rod Stewart, Penny Lancaster also pays a visit to the luxury restaurant, and a concierge celebrates an impressive 46 years at the establishment.

