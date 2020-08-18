Heartbeat may have finished nearly ten years ago, but its popularity is ongoing and thanks to ITV airing classic episodes, the show has even gained a new audience. During the show's 18 year run, many of its familiar faces were a part of the Heartbeat furniture for almost as long.

Mark Jordon, was a regular staple in the police drama, and starred as a lead character for over 15 years. So why did he decide to leave? Here's what we know…

Mark Jordon: Heartbeat

From 1992 until 2007, Mark played PC Phil Bellamy in the popular ITV programme. Starring in series one to seventeen, PC Bellamy was known as a laid-back and friendly officer in the town, who left the force temporarily in the hope of marrying his love-interest, Gina (who was not allowed to marry a police officer), but returned to the job shortly after when she turned him down. In series 16, however, the finally tied the knot. After leaving in season 17, a one-off special Heartbeat: Farewell to Phil was shown on ITV to celebrate the actor's time on the show.

Mark played PC Phil Bellamy for 15 years

Why did Mark Jordon leave Heartbeat?

Mark left Heartbeat to pursue further work elsewhere. At the time, the actor released a statement on his departure, hinting he was keen to explore more avenues away from acting. "I will leave with brilliant memories and fantastic friends," he stated, adding: "As well as acting, I've been producing and directing, and feel the time is right to develop this side of my career." His character was killed off after being shot dead by a man trying to kidnap his son at the end of series 17.

His character was killed off at the end of series 17

What else has Mark Jordon been in?

After Heartbeat, Mark went on to land other parts in popular shows such as Casualty, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks, before landing a permanent part in other ITV classic, Emmerdale, in 2014. Mark joined the show playing the role of Daz, and remained a part of the show until last year. Soon after beginning his new job at Emmerdale, the actor told The Sunday Post how much he was loving the new role. "After the first day of filming I drove home and my cheekbones ached because I was smiling all the way. It's got a great feeling and everyone has been delightful to me. It's one of the most calming sets I've ever been on considering there's so much to do."

