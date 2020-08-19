All you need to know about Bobby Moore's second wife Stephanie Parlane Bobby Moore passed away in 1993

Fans have been enjoying ITV mini-series Tina and Bobby again in recent weeks thank to the channel re-airing the drama. The programme, which stars Outlaw King's Lorne MacFadyen as Bobby Moore and Our Girl star Michelle Keegan as his wife Tina, tells the story of the real life couple's marriage from when and how they met, to the 1966 World Cup and Bobby's sad death in 1993.

The three-part series also touches upon the breakdown of their marriage, which occurred after Tina discovered her husband was having an affair with the woman whom he would later marry, Stephanie Parlane. So who is Stephanie? Here's what we know...

Michelle Keegan plays Bobby's first wife Tina in the ITV drama

Who is Stephanie Parlane?

Stephanie Parlane is the second wife of Bobby Moore who was eight years his junior. She and the football star met while she was working as a flight attendant for British Airways, and the two soon began a relationship while Bobby was still married to Tina. According to reports, Tina found out about the affair by phoning his hotel room in Australia and a woman answered the phone.

Stephanie married Bobby in 1991

Soon after, the pair then called it quits and officially divorced in 1986. Bobby and Stephanie then married in December 1991, just over a year before his death. Chatting to the Mail about the split when Tina and Bobby was first aired in 2017, Tina explained: "I was flabbergasted. The separation was horrendous. But it was ten years before I stopped being in love with him."

Did Bobby Moore and Stephanie Parlane have children?

Bobby and Stephanie did not have children during their relationship, but Bobby had two children with his first wife, Tina. Bobby and Tina Moore met when Tina (then Tina Dean) was aged just 15 when she met her future husband at an Essex nightclub. The couple married shortly after in 1962 and welcomed two children, Roberta and Dean.

How did Bobby Moore die?

After his bought of cancer at the age of 23, Bobby had surgery and recovered, enjoying the rest of his professional success. However, later on in his life he announced he had been diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer, and sadly passed at his home in London in 1993 at the age of 51.

