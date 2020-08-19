Viewers in tears watching harrowing drama The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies

On Tuesday, ITV aired the final episode of The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies and it seems it was a difficult watch for viewers at home, with many left in tears by the end.

The mini-series, which won two BAFTAs, including Best Actor for Jason Watkins' portrayal of Christopher, tells the story of the retired teacher who was arrested and falsely accused of the murder of Joanna Yeates in 2010.

The mini-series left many viewers in tears

Many enjoyed watching the programme, but also spoke out on social media about the horrific injustice Christopher faced when he was wrongfully arrested. Replying to Jason's tweet about the show, one person wrote: "Have to say your portrayal of #ChristopherJefferies #TheLostHonourOfChristopherJefferies was truly nothing short of beautiful as you literally had me in tears listening to the re-enactment of his story. It really made an impact. Heart goes out to him so very brave and unique."

Another echoed this, writing: "It makes me cry watching it. For Jo and for Chris," while a third tweeted Jason directly, commenting: "@Jason__Watkins I just signed up to twitter just to tweet you because I can't get over how brilliant you were in #TheLostHonourOfChristopherJeffries. I was in tears at the whole situation created for him. Jason, what a fantastically realistic portrayal of Christopher. Thank you."

Jason won a BAFTA for his portrayal of Christopher Jefferies

Many other viewers at home expressed their disbelief at the situation portrayed on screen. One user wrote: "The first time I watched it, it made me happy that he had justice. This time I was left distraught that people who are different are still punished for their differences instead of celebrated for their uniqueness. Will change happen?"

Christopher himself worked with ITV and the writers of the show, which was originally aired in 2017, and gave his approval. The former teacher did admit he found it difficult on set watching the re-enactment. He told Radio Times in 2014: "I went to the set, which had my flat […] and the street outside recreated, and there were 13 takes. Because my arrest is done in the film exactly as it happened, I found it quite impossible to watch Jason in that scene."

