Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh revealed her hilariously awkward holiday moment on the ITV programme on Wednesday morning. The broadcaster, who had just returned from two weeks off, told her co-star Adil Ray about how she bumped into someone a little too familiar on her break.

MORE: Alex Beresford reveals surprising feature inside chic bedroom

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMB's Dr Hilary apologises after mic mishap

Ranvir began: "I've had two weeks off, it's been blimmin' lovely, I'm not going to lie," before Adil chimed in: "I'm not surprised it's been lovely, you've been on holiday with the boss!"

MORE: GMB's Dr Hilary Jones issues warning to parents ahead of school return

Ranvir has been appearing on the ITV show throughout the summer

Explaining further, Ranvir added: "Can I just say, I have to clear this up immediately, so I went to the lakes, which was lovely, hundreds of miles away. As I was driving up this lovely country driveway, this very, very swish hotel, was very nice, lovely grounds."

She went on: "And as I'm driving up, I've got the dog in the back, Sian's in the back, there's this couple walking down and I was like [gasps] and Neil, our boss, saw me and he was like [gasps] and I just wound down the window and was like '...hello!' and I was thinking, 'tell me he's just checked out and he's leaving', no. He'd just checked in about an hour before I checked in. We were both there for the whole week. I feel sorry for Neil, who wants to see one of their staff on holiday?"

The presenter also made her debut on Loose Women

The 43-year-old also added that the coincidence was heightened later when it came to their rooms. "I was in room 29, Neil's in room 27!" The mum-of-one then quipped: "And my contract negotiations are going really well!" Ranvir's story of her awkward moment comes soon after she became a Loose Women panellist for the very first time.

The news reader took to Twitter to confirm her new role at the time, and also revealed she will be sharing a video of her brand new puppy – a little cockapoo she collected the week prior - while on the show.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.