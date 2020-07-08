GMB's Alex Beresford shares exciting news after split from wife The weather presenter and Natalia split before lockdown

Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford is teaming up with his colleague Ranvir Singh to present a new topical magazine show on ITV.

The exciting news comes shortly after the popular weatherman confirmed his split from wife Natalia, with whom he shares ten-year-old son Cruz.

Alex Beresford and his GMB colleague Ranvir Singh have landed a new role

The GMB stars are set to host a new topical magazine show, called All Around Britain, which will on Sunday mornings. Each episode will come from a different UK location to celebrate life and culture in our towns, cities and rural communities across the country.

Of the launch, Alex said: "I'm really excited and looking forward to presenting All Around Britain with Ranvir, bringing you those not to be missed stories from across the week shedding light on the best of British."

Ranvir added: "It's exciting to be involved in a brand new Sunday morning show, shining a light on interesting people and places around the country, and taking a closer look at what makes this country tick."

Alex split from his wife Natalia before lockdown

Last month, Alex had surprised his fans after revealing he was single. He admitted that he was feeling "really lonely" following his split during an appearance on the podcast Britain Get Talking. After being asked about moving on and finding love elsewhere, the presenter opened up about their break up.

"It's been a massive learning curve, I didn't think at the age of 20 that when I was approaching 40, I would be in this situation," he explained. "The age of 40, you'll be married, you'll be a grown up, you'll have a kid or two, your life is going to be set. I'm not old, I don't feel old, it's a bit daunting."

He continued: "But we've been in lockdown, so even if I wanted to go on a date, I couldn't go on a date. I don't want to grow old on my own, life is for sharing and it'd be great to meet someone in the future but they have to be right for me, right for Cruz."

