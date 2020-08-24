Dr Hilary Jones has reassured concerned parents about sending their children to school as he explained how the COVID-19 fatality rate is lower than seasonal flu.

Appearing on Monday's Good Morning Britain, the medical professional revealed that the UK's chief medical officers have warned that kids are more at risk of long-term harm if they do not return to their classrooms during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Parents want to protect their children above all," he said. "That's their main issue, isn't it? While the government are saying one thing, there is a huge consensus among the medical officers of each of the four nations - all of the medical advisers are in agreement."

"The risk of COVID-19 in children is really, very small," the 67-year-old doctor added.

The message comes hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnston released a statement to parents saying it was "vitally important" that children should return to school in September. He said that "the risk of contracting COVID-19 in school is very small and it is far more damaging for a child's development and their health and wellbeing to be away from school any longer".

Dr Hilary Jones has reassured concerned parents about kids returning to schools

"This is why it's vitally important that we get our children back into the classroom to learn and to be with their friends," the PM added. "Nothing will have a greater effect on the life chances of our children than returning to school."

According to an analysis of official figures, schools in England have suffered 30 outbreaks of coronavirus since the reopening in June. The study also suggested children who went to school during that month were more likely to catch coronavirus at home than in the classroom.

