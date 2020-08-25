Alex Beresford reveals surprising feature inside chic bedroom The GMB star lives alone after splitting from his wife

Alex Beresford shared a glimpse inside his chic bedroom on Monday night, revealing a rather surprising feature whilst he was at it.

The Good Morning Britain star appears to be a huge fan of pillows as he revealed an abundance of them surrounding his room, even questioning himself on whether he had too many.

Alex has decorated his comfy-looking bed with a mixture of pillows, varying in shapes and sizes. Adding some pops of colour to the room, he even has two bright pink pillows and one golden, mustard tone.

In fact, there are seven pillows that can be seen on his bed alone, with a further three neatly aligned along a patterned storage box at the end of his bed.

Captioning the image, Alex simply wrote: "Too many pillows?"

You can never have too many pillows!

Alex has shared regular glimpses inside his house throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as he continued to host the weather live on Good Morning Britain from his living room before restrictions were eased.

The meteorologist is currently living alone in the family home after his wife Natalia and son Cruz moved out just two weeks before the lockdown, following their decision to separate. And while he previously admitted to feeling lonely, he has since had plenty of visits from his son to cheer him up.

Alex Beresford has previously shared a glimpse inside his bedroom

Photos shared by Alex on Instagram have offered a peek inside the house and garden, as well as the home gym he has set up in his garage. Alex has put mats down on the floor and has a weights rack and bench, with a selection of kettlebells lined up against the wall.

Alex's living room has cream walls and black leather sofas, with a striking painting hanging on the wall overhead and mustard velvet cushions to add a pop of colour.

A muted colour palette can be seen throughout the house, including the hallway, which has pale grey walls and a gallery wall featuring black-and-white framed prints.

