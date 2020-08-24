Fans are saying the same thing about return of Netflix's Lucifer Have you watched the new series?

Season five part one of Netflix fantasy series Lucifer landed on the streaming platform over the weekend and fans were certainly keen to binge. The fantasy series, which stars Tom Ellis and Lauren German, follows Lucifer AKA the devil after he decides he is fed up of ruling Hell and decides to live on Earth instead.

WATCH: Netflix Lucifer season five trailer

And it seems that the brand new episodes had everyone on the edge of their seats, in particular the ending. Taking to social media, many vented their frustration at the show finishing on a cliffhanger. While being careful not to reveal too much to other Twitter users, one person tweeted: "Why did you have to end season 5 on a cliffhanger omgggggg, it was getting so good! I'm mad."

Tom plays Lucifer in the series

Another person commented: "Hell of a cliff hanger on Lucifer. Can't wait for the rest of season 5. #Netflix #Lucifer." A third person vented: "Just finished @LuciferNetflix Holy [expletive] that ending!!!!!!!! Bloody brilliant S5!!!!!! @Netflix MORE!!!!!!!! @tomellis17 #Lucifer."

Meanwhile, fans were recently thrilled to learn recently that a sixth series (season five part two) will be returning to the streaming service. Two showrunners on the series, Joe and Ildy Modrovich, told Entertainment Weekly that after being offered a sixth and final season by Netflix, it was the perfect opportunity to conclude the story properly.

Joe said: "[We were] like, 'No, this is perfect. If we do this [extend to season six], it'll ruin everything! Then three days later, you're like, 'Wait, how could we not have done this?' "It's the story we were always going to tell, but just written much larger and to me so much more interestingly. It breaks my heart to think we weren't going to do it this way." Ildy added: "[We want to] really explore how our characters end up where they ended up."

