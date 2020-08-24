Selling Sunset is the reality show that has got everybody talking for its incredible properties and drama, but the Netflix series has now been accused of being fake.

MORE: Love Selling Sunset? You'll want to watch Netflix's Million Dollar Beach House

Loading the player...

WATCH: Selling Sunset season three official trailer

The guilty pleasure programme, which has proved popular on both sides of the Atlantic, sees a group of real estate agents and brokers show the most exclusive homes to the rich and famous, but the legitimacy of the series has been thrown into question.

Exclusive: Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim gives HELLO! a tour of his LA home

The legitimacy of the show has been thrown into question

Initially, celebrities like Chrissy Teigen questioned the show when she tweeted: "I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people, neither have our agents who I have obsessively asked." Another long-term LA real estate agent told the Mail on Sunday: "The Oppenheim brothers are the real deal but none of us have ever come across the women they have working for them. It's clear these 'girls', as they call them on the show, were hired to make the show sizzle."

However, another estate agent, Brianna King, praised the series. "You have beautiful people showing off these amazing homes with sweeping views over Los Angeles and then you get to follow them as they go out to drink cocktails and have catfights in gorgeous restaurants. What's not to love?"

An LA-based real estate agent has accused the show of being fake

The reality show focuses on the prestigious Oppenheim Group, run by Jason Oppenheim, and his agents who help sell the homes in areas such as Beverley Hills, The Valley and Sunset Strip. Viewers have been introduced to agents including Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Christine Quinn, among others, as well as focusing on their personal lives from relationships to fractured friendships.

Viewers are big fans of the drama in the show

Meanwhile, fans who have been loving the reality show may be pleased to know that a brand new series, Million Dollar Beach House, is landing on Netflix. The new series is a similar premise to Selling Sunset, only the real estate agents are working on the east coast of America, in the exclusive and luxury area of the Hamptons.

Million Dollar Beach House takes us over the east coast to meet the agents of the Nest Seekers group. The agency seeks to sell some of the most exclusive and expensive houses in the Hamptons, located just outside New York City, which has been the place to choice for plenty of A-List celebs including the Kardashians, Beyonce and Jay Z, and Taylor Swift, to name a few.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.