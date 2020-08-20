Netflix announce start date for The Crown season four in epic trailer Our favourite royal drama is back!

Netflix has released a teaser clip for The Crown season four and confirmed the start date of the new series. On Thursday, a video was posted on the official Twitter account for the drama series, which stars Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and fans immediately expressed their excitement for its return.

The caption for the video read: "The monarchy. Above all else. @GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November." Plenty of users rushed to reply to the post and were delighted with the news.

Season four will be released on 15 November

One person wrote: "I WOULD LIKE TO THANK YOU FOR THIS CHEF'S KISS SERVE," while another tweeted: "Nov 15 can't get here fast enough. #TheCrown." A third person simply commented: "I AM NOT READYYYY." The clip shows Olivia Colman reprising her role as the monarch, while a teaser glimpse of Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Diana, Princess of Wales, were shown. One part saw Emma as Diana from behind in her wedding dress, meaning fans will get to see her and Prince Charles' 1981 wedding play out on screen.

Olivia Colman reprises her role as the Queen in the new series

The clip and start date comes shortly after the drama series revealed who would be playing the role of Diana, Princess of Wales for series five and six. Announcing the new casting, a post on Netflix's official Twitter account read: "Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown."

Speaking about her casting, Elizabeth said: "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

