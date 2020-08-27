ITV have announced the UK location for the new series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! The reality show revealed that the celebrity contestants will be heading to a ruined castle in Wales rather jetting across the world to Australia.

The contestants, who are yet to be announced, will be camping at Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales. The historic castle is nestled on a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish Sea and boasts a sprawling design and turrets spread across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

Preparations for the show have begun at the castle in Wales

The channel explained in a statement: "Ant & Dec will host an adapted version of I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! live every night on ITV from the castle this Autumn. As on the regular series, viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios, said: "The Australian jungle is such an integral part of the show it was a big challenge to find a UK location where we could continue to deliver what viewers love about I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!"

Ant and Dec will be back to host the show this autumn

He continued: "But Gwrych will definitely do that; the Castle sits in an amazing and atmospheric setting on a hillside overlooking the Irish Sea. While there will be plenty of changes required as we move from New South Wales in Australia to North Wales in the UK, we are really excited to see how we can adapt the format and make the Castle our new home for a very special 20th series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! this autumn."

Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust, Dr Mark Baker, explained his excitement at welcoming the hugely popular show to the location. He said in a statement: "I'm absolutely delighted that I'm A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2020 series. Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed 19th county house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales. I'm a Celebrity being here will really help support Gwrych Castle and its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost."

