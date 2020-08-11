Why Holly Willoughby could return to I'm a Celebrity in 2020 We would LOVE the presenter to make an appearance!

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! may not be heading Down Under for this year's series, but we're still thrilled the show is launching later this year all the same.





After ITV confirmed the news that the upcoming season would be going ahead in the UK this year – fronted by our favourite presenters Ant and Dec – we couldn't help but wonder how this might change a few things, including which ITV favourites could make an appearance?



ITV confirmed the show is returning later this year

Back in 2018, Holly Willoughby filled in for regular host Ant McPartlin – due to his career break – and presented I'm a Celeb alongside Declan Donnelly. At the time, the This Morning presenter insisted her time on the programme was a one-off, and admitted the distance and the logistics of taking the family to Australia were just some of the reasons why the stint Down Under wouldn't happen again. But due to the huge changes in production this year – we'd love to see Holly pop in to say hello!

Holly filled in for Ant in 2018

The mum-of-three told The Sun: "This was a one off, once in a lifetime adventure. I'll be at home with everyone else having a glass of wine watching it. That was the thing I was most jealous of. Here I am standing here while you're all drinking red wine at home in front of the fire and I'm in the rain in the jungle."

Holly also revealed on This Morning before heading to the jungle that the logistics of her trip took the whole summer to organise. "You try and work out when you'll go and how long for. The kids are coming with me so I've been speaking with the school seeing how that's all going to work," she said. However, now the celebrity contestants are going to be pitching up in a castle in the countryside instead of jetting across the globe, it'll be much easier for Holly and any other guests to make an appearance.

The show this year is taking place in the UK

Earlier this year, ITV also announced that it was cutting the budget from Extra Camp to spend on the main show. The sister programme, which was supposed to be presented by Joel Dommett, Emily Atack and Adam Thomas, usually featured celebrity guest appearances and behind the scenes action. But with more emphasis on the nightly programme, and its closer-to-home location, here's hoping we see plenty of celebrity guest appearances even more action on the main show!

