Love on the Spectrum landed on Netflix back in July and viewers have been hooked ever since. The five-part Australian series follows a group of young adults on the autistic spectrum all on a journey to find love.

While many fans at home have been loving watching each person's quest to find a romantic partner, it seems one person from the show in particular has stuck out as a favourite. Taking to social media, plenty of viewers couldn't help but express their love for Michael.

One person wrote: "Every single man should aspire to be like Michael from Love On The Spectrum! #Netflix #LoveOnTheSpectrum," while a second person tweeted: "I just love Michael... I'm so happy Netflix made this series #LoveOnTheSpectrum."

Plenty of other fans gushed about the star. "After watching #LoveOnTheSpectrum I think Michael needs his own show," commented a third, while a fourth added: "#LoveOnTheSpectrum on Netflix is such a wholesome show. I'm rooting for Michael so much!!! He's so sweet."

The series follows 11 individuals on the autistic spectrum all looking for love

The Netflix series followed 11 individuals as they navigated living as an autistic person and finding romance. Although the show landed on the streaming platform in the UK in July, the series was actually filmed in Australia last year, and it has been warming the hearts of viewers ever since. Director of the show, Cian O'Clery, said in a statement: "There is a common misconception that people on the autism spectrum are not interested in relationships or romance, from my experience, this simply isn't true."

Michael, 25, recently spoke out about his time on the show, telling Refinery 29: "I did learn that you have to feel some kind of connection with the person you are dating. If it becomes clear that the person isn't enjoying themselves, I don't think the date should continue." He told Netflix in August that he is yet to find The One, but it using dating apps to find love and hopes to settle down soon.

