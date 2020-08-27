Viewers unimpressed by Netflix's Million Dollar Beach House for this specific reason The new reality series landed on Netflix this week

After Netflix released their brand new real estate show Million Dollar Beach House this week, many immediately indulged in the episodes and were quick to give their verdict – but it seems a few are unimpressed.

MORE: What everyone is watching on Netflix right now

Loading the player...

WATCH: Official trailer for Million Dollar Beach House

Taking to social media on Wednesday, many expressed their disappointment while watching the reality series and even labelled it as a 'bootleg' version of other real estate programme Selling Sunset. One person wrote: "Okay #Netflix I can only do one real estate show... Me watching #MillionDollarBeachHouse trailer like no thanks! #SellingSunset is it for me."

MORE: Netflix releases epic trailer for Enola Holmes – and fans are thrilled

Fans are seemingly unimpressed by the new reality show

Another tweeted: "Just tried to watch the first episode of Million Dollar Beach House on Netflix. It's a no for me. Selling Sunset is way better. #SellingSunset #Netflix #MillionDollarBeachHouse." While another viewer wrote: "#MillionDollarBeachHouse is a douchey bro version of #SellingSunset just leave them million dollar commissions to the ladies #Netflix." A fourth viewer echoed this view, writing: "This Selling Sunset bootleg show on Netflix is killing me #MillionDollarBeachHouse."

The real estate show focuses on luxury houses in the Hamptons

While Selling Sunset focuses on the glamourous lives of LA-based real estate agents, Million Dollar Beach House takes us over the east coast to meet the agents of the Nest Seekers group. The agency seeks to sell some of the most exclusive and expensive houses in the Hamptons, located just outside New York City, which has been the place to choice for plenty of A-List celebs including the Kardashians, Beyonce and Jay Z, and Taylor Swift, to name a few.

The official synopsis reads: "Million Dollar Beach House is a bird's eye view into the day-to-day life of the Hampton's youngest and most exclusive group of real estate agents, documenting their private lives and posh coastline listings. With 2,500 realtors working the Hamptons market, earning a listing is fierce competition. Nest Seekers reps to-die-for, multi-million-dollar properties and not without personal drama between agents."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.