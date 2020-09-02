Nicola Adams confirmed to dance in Strictly Come Dancing's first same-sex couple The sixth contestant was announced on BBC Breakfast

Strictly Come Dancing has made history by announcing the first same-sex couple for this year's series. Olympic boxer Nicola Adams was confirmed as the sixth contestant taking part in the 2020 show and will be paired in Strictly's first ever all-female pairing.

On joining the show, the professional boxer explained: "I'm really excited to be joining this year's incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing. I'm a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people's hearts. People might know me from work in the ring, but I'll be every bit as passionate and dedicated on the dance-floor too.

"I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing; and it's amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry."

Nicola is set to join the ballroom

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, the double gold medal winner explained how the same-sex partnership came about: "I asked the show about it, they wanted to know if I wanted to be on the show and I said 'Yeah I'll do it, but I want to dance with another female.'" Nicola added: "It's really important, it's a big step for the show, it's nice to see that we're able to move on, and I just can't wait to get some dancing done."

The BBC ballroom competition announced another two contestants on Wednesday morning: ITV News and GMB presenter Ranvir Singh and BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo.

Appearing on Good Morning Britiain, the ITV presenter responded to Piers Morgan's question "Can you dance?" with: "I don't know, we'll find out. I've danced at weddings", adding: "I am very thrilled to be on it, I'm worried about the sleep deprivation."

Ranvir Singh was also announced as a contestant on Wednesday

Meanwhile, Clara Amfo was announced during Greg James Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Wednesday morning. The DJ and presenter told Greg of her excitement at joining the show. "As we know this year has been a real challenge and escapism through dancing is something I know we all enjoy, so to be taught by a pro and live a fantasy is something that I can’t wait to fully embrace, see you on the dancefloor!"

Comedy actress Caroline Quentin, NFL player Jason Bell and The Wanted singer, Max George are also announced in this year's line-up. Many more names are to be unveiled over the next few days, and the full line-up of the upcoming series is expected to be released by the end of this week.

