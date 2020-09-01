Strictly star Artem Chigvintsev celebrates special milestone with baby Matteo This is the first child for Artem and Nikki Bella

It's been one month since former Strictly Come Dancing star Artem Chigvintsev and his fiancée Nikki Bella became parents to their little boy, Matteo.

And to celebrate the special milestone on Sunday, the professional dancer took to Instagram to share a precious new photo, along with the words: "Happy one month my little Teo [heart emoji]." His partner simply replied: "My heart."

The heartwarming image saw Artem dote on his new bundle of joy, who lay in his arms fast asleep. Nikki and Artem first met when they were partnered up on Dancing with the Stars in 2017. They got engaged in Paris in November 2019, two and a half weeks before they found out Nikki was pregnant with their first child.

Meanwhile, the past few weeks have no doubt been emotional for the new dad - not only has he welcomed his first child but the 38-year-old is now preparing for his return to Dancing with the Stars after missing out on last year's series.

The professional dancer shared this new photo of his baby boy

Last week, Artem appeared on Good Morning America to speak about his baby son whilst confirming his return to the dance show. "I just can't wait to get back… I want to dedicate this season to my little boy," he said.

Of fatherhood, Artem explained: "It has been the most incredible feeling I just didn't know that I would have so much love to give. It's just incredible."

However, Artem confessed that his baby son "literally owns us". He added: "He's been waking up every hour and a half and I really feel bad for Nikki because he's a really good eater, so he's been on it."

