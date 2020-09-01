Strictly Come Dancing's first three contestants announced – find out who! It's officially Strictly season!

The first three contestants in the line-up for this year's Strictly Come Dancing have been announced.

Appearing on The One Show, Caroline Quentin was revealed as the first mystery celebrity taking to the ballroom this autumn.

Speaking to Alex Jones and Amol Rajan during Tuesday's episode, Caroline confirmed: "I'm going to be there doing all those crazy dances quite soon."

Next to be announced was NFL player Jason Bell.

When asked by Alex who he told first about his exciting Strictly news, Jason sweetly said: "Well it was two people [that] I had to tell. My daughter and her mother. I told them both and they're so excited and they're ready to support me the whole way."

The third contestant to be announced on Tuesday was none other than Max George, former member of The Wanted.

When asked how he thinks he'll compare to Jay McGuiness, the first member of The Wanted to take part in Strictly, Max hilariously replied: "No chance. There's no comparison. But he might be able to mentor me through Zoom."

Many more names will be revealed over the next few days, and the full line-up is expected to be released by the end of this week.

This year's series will see the BBC show take on a different format of the ballroom competition. The series will be a shorter run than normal and is set to begin in October and run for just eight weeks.

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse has spoken about how much she is looking forward to the new series, telling HELLO!: "I'm excited to breathe in the Strictly air again and to be part of the buzz. I'm like lightning; I came, did my thing on Strictly and I think I left an impression. This year, I will be able to leave even more 'Motsi' behind."

Strictly judge Motsi spoke to HELLO! about the upcoming series

Plenty of other famous faces including Adil Ray, Scarlett Moffatt and Stacey Solomon have been among rumoured contestants for the 2020 show. Stacey has previously opened up about whether she'd take part in the show.

Chatting to Good Housekeeping, the Loose Women presenter said: "I love the show, I love the outfits, the routines, and how the contestants go from one to 1,000. But I would be the one that didn't get it… Everybody would expect me to go on this journey, but I would be persistently the same after 10 weeks! I would just stay the same!"

