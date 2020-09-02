Strictly Come Dancing announces fourth contestant – find out who it is Three other contestants were revealed on Tuesday evening

The fourth celebrity contestant taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing has been announced. Good Morning Britain and ITV News presenter Ranvir Singh will be taking to the ballroom for this year's competition, beginning in the autumn.

WATCH: BBC's The One Show announces Strictly contestants

Appearing on Good Morning Britiain, the ITV presenter responded to Piers Morgan's question "Can you dance?" with: "I don't know, we'll find out. I've danced at weddings", adding: "I am very thrilled to be on it, I'm worried about the sleep deprivation. " Piers then couldn't help but tease his co-star as he quipped: "What about the curse, are you worried about the curse?" Ranvir coyly said: "No... before adding I am single!" Ranvir is the fourth famous face to be revealed in the celebrity line-up for this year's series.

Ranvir Singh is heading to the ballroom

On Tuesday evening, the first three contestants were announced by Alex Jones and Amol Rajan on The One Show: comedy actress Caroline Quentin, NFL player Jason Bell and The Wanted singer, Max George. Speaking to the BBC presenters during Tuesday's episode, Caroline confirmed: "I'm going to be there doing all those crazy dances quite soon."

Caroline Quentin was the first celebrity to be revealed on Tuesday

When asked by Alex who he told first about his exciting Strictly news, Jason sweetly said: "Well it was two people [that] I had to tell. My daughter and her mother [Nadine Coyle]. I told them both and they're so excited and they're ready to support me the whole way."

The third contestant to be announced was Max, who was in the boyband The Wanted alongside Strictly alum, and 2015 champion, Jay McGuiness. When asked how he thinks he'll compare to his former bandmate, Max hilariously replied: "No chance. There's no comparison. But he might be able to mentor me through Zoom."

Motsi Mabuse spoke to HELLO! about the upcoming series

Many more names are to be unveiled over the next few days, and the full line-up of the upcoming series is expected to be released by the end of this week. This year's Strictly will see the BBC show take on a different format of the ballroom competition. It will be a shorter run than normal and is set to begin in October and run for just eight weeks.

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse has spoken about how much she is looking forward to the new series, telling HELLO!: "I'm excited to breathe in the Strictly air again and to be part of the buzz. I'm like lightning; I came, did my thing on Strictly and I think I left an impression. This year, I will be able to leave even more 'Motsi' behind."

Plenty of other well-known names including Adil Ray, Maya Jama and Bill Bailey have all been tipped to be taking the ballroom. Watch this space!

